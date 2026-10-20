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FINANCE

China Mobile profit down 7.9pc for first three quarters

FINANCE
49 mins ago
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A China Mobile logo at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A China Mobile logo at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China Mobile (0941) posted a net profit of 106.2 billion yuan (HK$124.82 billion) for the first three quarters of the year, representing a 7.9 percent decrease from the same period last year. 

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The state-owned telecommunication giant's operating revenue inched down 1.8 percent to 780.3 billion yuan, among which revenue from principal businesses fell by 3.7 percent to 657.7 billion yuan, an exchange filing showed yesterday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization also dropped 6.7 percent to 247.5 billion yuan for the first nine month.

As of the end of September, the telecom giant's total mobile customers reached 1.01 billion, with a net addition of 8.89 million users during the three-quarter period. Its 5G network subscribers grew to 702.3 million.

China Mobile said it will advance the integrated deployment of communications, computing and artificial intelligence networks, and strengthen integrated innovation across communications, computing and AI services. 

The company will also reinforce its strategic positioning in AI, accelerate expansion in the computing market, and consolidate the foundation of communications services, it added.

China Mobileprofittelecom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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