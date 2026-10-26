Finance chiefs to rethink AI playbook, other key themes, at Nov investment summit in HK

Global leaders will see first-hand how Hong Kong is transforming its economy through innovation and technology at Hong Kong's 5th Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit next month, under the theme “Rethinking the Playbook,” said Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man.

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Key representatives from the global financial sector have confirmed their attendance, including HSBC (0005) chief executive Georges Elhedery, Blackstone president and chief operating officer Jon Gray, Morgan Stanley chairman and chief executive Ted Pick, and UBS chief executive Sergio P. Ermotti.

Financial leaders will discuss key macroeconomic trends at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong during the three-day summit from November 2 to November 4, covering financial market shifts and technological advances that are shaping emerging opportunities and risks across various sectors, asset classes, and geographies.

Yue said that since the 2022 inaugural edition that marked Hong Kong’s recovery from Covid, the global financial markets have undergone multiple shockwaves and tectonic shifts driven by technological advancement, with the most impactful and enduring change being artificial intelligence.

He attributed AI’s investments and financial sustainability, and its impacts on productivity, the labor market, inflation, and interest rates – all of which possess uncertainties and risks in the financial markets.

This year's theme, "Rethinking the Playbook," will explore the gazillion-dollar questions surrounding the opportunities and challenges posed by AI, alongside other key factors, Yue said.

Besides exploring Hong Kong’s strategic approach in staying competitive as an international financial center, Yue said the city will also showcase its world-leading offshore yuan hub, vibrant fixed-income market, robust digital assets and payment ecosystem, and new opportunities in the gold and commodities business.