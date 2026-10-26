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FINANCE

Peers mourn ‘Master Shum’ Louie Shum as Eugene Law urges end to attacks

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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Peers mourn ‘Master Shum’ Louie Shum as Eugene Law urges end to attacks
Peers mourn ‘Master Shum’ Louie Shum as Eugene Law urges end to attacks

Stock commentator Eugene Law paid tribute to "Master Shum" Louie Shum Chun-ying during an online broadcast on Monday, while urging online critics to cease their attacks on his late friend.

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Law recounted during the broadcast that after a gathering with friends on Saturday evening, Shum began feeling unwell and left early, before collapsing on his way to hail a taxi. Despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, he could not be saved.

Upon receiving the news, Law hurried to the hospital to see his long-time friend one last time, lamenting that Shum had passed away without leaving a final word.

Law revealed that Shum had suffered hemorrhage a few years ago and underwent an angioplasty within the last two months, adding that Shum had experienced frequent dizzy spells recently.

Shum was deeply passionate about his work and rarely took time off over the years; even when he did travel, it was usually just for a brief two-day trip to Macao, Law said.

Notably, while Shum had rarely made long-term plans in the past, he had recently begun organizing upcoming events, including the program’s anniversary celebrations, Law added.

Another stock commentator, Felix Man Kam-fai, an executive director at Eddid Financial, expressed deep sorrow over Shum’s passing, describing him as a man of great loyalty and compassion.

Man shared that Shum had visited his home on the very day he passed away. As Man is battling terminal cancer, Shum had been actively searching for information on acupuncture treatments to help his friend.

Master ShumLouie Shum Chun-yingEugene LawFelix Man Kam-fai

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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