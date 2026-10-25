Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65

Renowned Hong Kong stock commentator Louie Shum Chun-ying, widely known as "Master Shum," has passed away at the age of 65, according to an obituary issued by his family on Sunday.

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The obituary confirmed that Shum passed away on Saturday evening at Ruttonjee Hospital. It is understood that he had recently collapsed on the street and was rushed to the hospital.

He was seen co-hosting his regular program on the online financial channel "RagaFinance" on Friday.

The family expressed deep gratitude to his students and supporters for their long-standing care and companionship, noting that Shum had dedicated his life to Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. Funeral arrangements are currently being handled by the family, with further details to be announced in due course.

Born in 1963, Shum graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1987, majoring in Business Management with a minor in Finance. Over his decades-long career, he served as the head of research at Emperor Securities and the chief executive officer of Tse's Securities, establishing himself as a prominent stock commentator, columnist, and program host in Hong Kong.

Known for his outspoken and distinct style, Shum was a familiar face across various media outlets and online platforms for years. His bold market predictions—such as advising investors to "sell every single share" during a rising market—frequently drew widespread market attention and heated discussion.

While his bold market forecasts sometimes drew criticism from retail investors over the years, earning him colorful online nicknames such as "Master Shum," "Shum Judgment"—a pun on his surname and "judgment" stemming from his contrarian calls—and the "Financial Jinx" (a local term for a reverse indicator), industry peers remembered him as a dedicated professional.

Veteran stock commentator Francis Kwok Sze-chi noted that much of the online criticism stemmed simply from differing market views. Kwok argued that forecasting market trends is inherently uncertain and open to interpretation, making the expectation of perfect accuracy unreasonable and the harsh criticism directed at Shum particularly unfair.