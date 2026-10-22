logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

CATL-backed Noetix Robotics files confidentially for HK IPO, Bloomberg reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Robots by Noetix Robotics featured in the 2026 CCTV Spring Festival Gala.
Robots by Noetix Robotics featured in the 2026 CCTV Spring Festival Gala.

Noetix Robotics, a mainland humanoid robotics company backed by CATL (3750), has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise several hundred million dollars, Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company may go public as soon as next year, though specific details regarding the scale and timeline have yet to be finalized, according to the report.

Marketed as Noetix Robotics, the Beijing-based startup is officially named Songyan Power Beijing Technology. Founded in September 2023, its founding team hails from mainland top institutions, including Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University, focusing on humanoid robotics and embodied AI technology.

In March, Songyan Power raised 1 billion yuan (HK$1.17 billion) in a funding round led by Chendao Capital, an investment platform affiliated with battery giant CATL.

The company’s core product lineup includes "Bumi"—an affordable consumer-grade humanoid robot—as well as its N-series and E-series bipedal humanoid robots.

Noetix Robotics’ work was also featured in this year’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala.

 

Noetix RoboticsCATLIPOHKmainland humanoid robotics companySongyan Power Beijing Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo source: Aoshikang Technology website
Shenzhen-listed PCB maker Aoshikang joins HK IPO queue to accelerate global expansion
FINANCE
21-10-2026 15:42 HKT
Reuters
China's CATL profit growth slows in third quarter as competition intensifies
FINANCE
20-10-2026 20:23 HKT
Slender West Lake.
Slender West Lake Culture and Tourism postpones HK IPO
FINANCE
20-10-2026 17:50 HKT
A CATL sign stands outside its research and development hub and the Chinese battery maker's headquarters in Ningde, Fujian province, China November 8, 2024. REUTERS
CATL bets on battery swapping to speed electrification of heavy trucks
INNOVATION
20-10-2026 17:18 HKT
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing's headquarter in Suzhou. Photo from the company's official website.
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing aims to raise up to $10.67 bln in HK IPO
FINANCE
20-10-2026 16:59 HKT
OpenAI seeks to accelerate fundraising ahead of Anthropic IPO, sources say
FINANCE
20-10-2026 11:05 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say
FINANCE
16-10-2026 10:20 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
At Anthropic pre-IPO meet: Thinking caps, surging revenue, no human extinction
FINANCE
15-10-2026 10:25 HKT
HK securities regulator notes progress in sponsors' work, urges sustained vigilance
FINANCE
13-10-2026 20:53 HKT
HK's SFC cracks down on suspected IPO-rigging syndicates with $4.6b frozen after ChaPanda trading halt
FINANCE
13-10-2026 17:35 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
21-10-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.