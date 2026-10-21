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FINANCE

Shenzhen-listed PCB maker Aoshikang joins HK IPO queue to accelerate global expansion

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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Photo source: Aoshikang Technology website
Photo source: Aoshikang Technology website

Shenzhen-listed printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Aoshikang Technology has announced plans to issue H-shares and apply for a listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Wednesday.

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As of the close of trading on Wednesday, the Shenzhen-listed share price stood at 85 yuan (HK$99.89), down 1.07 percent. Based on this price, the company’s market capitalization is 26.34 billion yuan.

Aoshikang specializes in the research and development, production, and sales of high-precision PCBs. Its primary products, including single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer boards—are widely used in sectors such as data centers, high-performance computing, telecommunications, smart devices, and automotive electronics.

In the first half of this year, the company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 82.66 million yuan, representing a year-on-year decline of 57.79 percent; revenue reached 2.99 billion yuan, an increase of 16.45 percent. Of that, the PCB business generated 2.67 billion yuan, up 13.82 percent.

The company stated that the potential Hong Kong listing is intended to accelerate its global strategy, enhance its capacity for overseas business expansion, and further elevate its brand image and market recognition.

Aoshikang added that it plans to complete the listing at an opportune time within the validity period of the shareholders' resolution, while taking into account the interests of existing shareholders and conditions in both domestic and international capital markets.

 

Aoshikang TechnologyIPOHKPCB

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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