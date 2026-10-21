Meituan mulls dim sum bond sale: Bloomberg

Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan (3690) is considering issuing offshore yuan-denominated bonds in the next few weeks, which could mark its second-ever dim sum bond offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company has received the green light for the dim sum bond sale from Chinese authorities, and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the report said.

Last October, Meituan priced its 10-year dim sum bond at a coupon of 3.1 percent, far below that of its 10-year US dollar-denominated bonds at 5.125 percent.

This came as more and more tech firms are selling yuan-denominated notes onshore and offshore in China to benefit from low-cost financing amid the high US interest rates.

Last week, Chinese tech giant Tencent (0700) issued notes in the market, of which the amount of its offshore yuan bonds exceeded that of the US dollar bond in the same offering for the first time.

In the deal, Tencent's 10-year and 30-year offshore yuan notes carried coupons of 2.4 percent and 3 percent, respectively, well below the over 6 percent coupon on its US dollar notes.