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FINANCE

China proposes adding 40 AI, biotech, solar technologies to export control list

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China has proposed adding 40 technologies across the artificial intelligence, biomedicine and photovoltaic sectors to its catalogue of technologies prohibited or restricted from export, the commerce ministry announced on Friday.

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Public opinions are now being sought on the proposed revision until November 15 and China is simultaneously implementing interim pre-export registration management for the relevant technologies.

Those included in the proposed revision are AI models, intelligent agents and computing clusters, which are the three fundamental building blocks of China's AI industry, at a time of increasing competition and geopolitical tensions with the United States over the technology's frontier development.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the revision was proposed as applications of related technologies in sensitive fields are constantly expanding and that the move was routine and does not target any specific country, region or entity.

Reuters

ChinaAIbiomedicinephotovoltaic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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