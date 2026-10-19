HK-listed Metis TechBio, Eli Lilly strike drug-delivery deal worth up to US$1.1 billion

Hong Kong-listed Metis TechBio (7666) said on Monday it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly worth up to US$1.1 billion to research and develop tissue-specific drug delivery technologies.

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The Chinese biotech will use its proprietary AI-driven drug-delivery platform to develop next-generation technologies aimed at improving how LNP-based drugs reach target tissues.

Metis will be eligible to receive an upfront payment in the low double-digit millions US dollars and up to about US$1.1 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

It will also be eligible for tiered royalties at a single-digit percentage of annual net sales of products that are developed due to the collaboration.

The Chinese biotech will use its proprietary AI-driven ionizable lipid discovery and optimisation platform to develop delivery technologies aimed at improving the targeting and biodistribution of LNP-based therapies.

Metis and Lilly aim to discover and optimise novel LNP architectures that could improve tissue specificity and therapeutic performance, with potential applications across multiple disease areas.

Reuters