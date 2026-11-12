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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Eli Lilly becomes first drugmaker to have a GLP-1 weight loss pill approved in China

CHINA
18 mins ago
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A drone view shows the Eli Lilly logo on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, U.S., November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A drone view shows the Eli Lilly logo on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, U.S., November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eli Lilly on Thursday became the first company to have a GLP-1 weight-loss pill approved in China, gaining a leg up on Danish rival Novo Nordisk in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market.

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So far, only GLP-1 weight-loss injections have been available in China.

The pill, orforglipron, will compete for market share in China with Lilly's own once-weekly GLP-1 weight-loss injection as well as with similar injections from Novo, Pfizer and local ‌company Innovent Biologics.

The GLP-1 class of drugs mimic a gut hormone to curb ​appetite and regulate blood sugar in patients with diabetes.

Novo and Lilly believe weight-loss pills could ​attract patients reluctant to use injections. Novo has also submitted an application to sell the oral version of Wegovy in China.

Oral therapies account for about a third of US obesity prescriptions following the rollout of Novo's Wegovy pill in January this year, according to Novo presentations in September.

China's ​National Health Commission has said the proportion of overweight or obese people ⁠in the country could reach more than 65% by 2030, up from roughly 50% in 2020.

Annual sales of GLP-1 therapies for weight management in China could reach 30 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) in the next five to seven years, up from an estimated 3 billion yuan to 4 billion yuan at present, Yang Huang, J.P. Morgan's head of China healthcare research, has forecast.

Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it will price orforglipron in China or when it would be available.

What appeared to be a promotion for the drug appeared on a mobile app from Chinese e-commerce company JD.com on Thursday. A spokesperson for JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Eli Lillyfirst drugmakerGLP-1weight loss pillChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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