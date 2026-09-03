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FINANCE

HUTCHMED (China) signs licensing deal with GSK for experimental solid tumour drug

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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HUTCHMED (China).
HUTCHMED (China).

GSK subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Ltd will pay a unit of HUTCHMED (China) (0013) US$110 million (HK$858 million) upfront for rights to an experimental drug for solid tumours, the Chinese drugmaker said on Thursday.

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Shares in Hong Kong-listed HUTCHMED were up about 15 percent after the announcement.

Here are more details:

  • Clinical development for HMPL-A830 will focus initially on "colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancer indications", HUTCHMED said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • A two-part clinical trial for HMPL-A830 in China will study the drug in patients with solid tumours, records on US government registry ClinicalTrials.gov showed.

  • Solid tumours are masses of tissue that can be cancer.

  • The HUTCHMED subsidiary, HUTCHMED Ltd, is also eligible to receive additional payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to about US$1.2 billion.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Ltd will receive rights to develop and commercialise HMPL-A830 outside Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

  • A Phase I development programme for HMPL-A830 is expected to start in the second half of 2026, HUTCHMED said.

  • Asked what specific diseases the Phase I trials will target and in what countries they will take place, a HUTCHMED spokesperson referred Reuters to its statement and the ClinicalTrials.gov record.

Reuters

GSKHUTCHMED (China)drugsolid tumours

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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