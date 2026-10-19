logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

BoE looks into claim Barclays private credit exposure misrepresented, FT reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past the Bank of England building in London, Britain, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Corey Rudy
People walk past the Bank of England building in London, Britain, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Corey Rudy

The Bank of England is examining whether Barclays traders misrepresented illiquid private credit loans to understate their risk after an insider at the British bank raised concerns, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said that the Prudential Regulation Authority received a complaint earlier this year about how Barclays was recording derivatives used to finance private credit loans.

The Bank of England declined to comment on the report.

The complaint centred on Barclays’ allocation of total return swaps referencing illiquid private credit loans to its trading book, the FT report said, without disclosing an amount for it.

Barclays shares were down 2.6 percent to 421.4 pence at 0750 GMT on Monday, while the FTSE 100 index was 0.9 percent lower.

"Barclays takes seriously its regulatory obligations in markets where it operates," the bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters. It declined to comment further on its interactions with the regulator.

The FT said the complaint also alleged that the way Barclays handled the deals was in breach of the PRA's rules, which restrict banks from assigning derivatives backed by illiquid collateral to their trading book, unless they can supply enough evidence to justify the treatment.

The regulatory concern is that classifying derivatives linked to illiquid loans as easier-to-trade investments could understate the risk of the underlying exposure and reduce the amount of money required to be set aside for potential losses.

The FT report said Barclays traders argued the exposure should be treated as a traded position because it was hedged through a matching swap with another counterparty, despite being linked to illiquid private credit loans.

Reuters

 

BoEBarclaysprivate credit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS
Barclays expects ECB to deliver another rate hike in December as inflation pressures persist
FINANCE
11-09-2026 15:15 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
Barclays expects China to broaden offshore wealth curbs, Hong Kong remains resilient
FINANCE
25-08-2026 16:53 HKT
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
FINANCE
20-08-2026 11:59 HKT
Signage is seen at the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City, US, January 18, 2023. REUTERS
Blackstone caps withdrawals at flagship private credit fund as redemption requests hit 10pc
FINANCE
04-06-2026 20:45 HKT
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Watchdog flags risks in banks' growing private credit ties
FINANCE
06-05-2026 16:42 HKT
People walk along Takeshita street at Harajuku shopping area in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan.
Japan rules out major domestic risks from private credit for now
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:10 HKT
HKMA assesses private credit exposure amid growing fears: Bloomberg
FINANCE
17-03-2026 16:17 HKT
A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013. Reuters
JPMorgan marks down loan portfolios of private credit groups, FT reports
FINANCE
11-03-2026 14:41 HKT
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Bank of England sees greater financial risks from AI and lending
FINANCE
02-12-2025 22:24 HKT
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Bank of England warns of 'sharp correction' in markets if mood sours on AI or Fed
FINANCE
08-10-2025 20:35 HKT
EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152
NEWS
18 hours ago
X
Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
WORLD
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-10-2026 19:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.