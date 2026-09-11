logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Barclays expects ECB to deliver another rate hike in December as inflation pressures persist

FINANCE
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS

Barclays expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in December, as higher inflation projections and rising energy prices amid the U.S.-Iran war strengthen the case for further policy tightening.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forecast follows the ECB's decision on Thursday to raise its key rates by 25-bp. It also released new projections showing inflation would likely stay above its 2 percent target for an extended period.

Traders are now pricing in a 93.9 percent chance of a quarter-point rate hike from the ECB in December, according to LSEG data.

Goldman Sachs also expects the central bank to hike rates by 25-bp in December, saying it would take rates into "mildly restrictive territory".

Attacks by the United States and Iran since late August on military, shipping and energy assets across the Middle East have pushed oil prices back above US$100 (HK$780) a barrel, reviving concerns about imported inflation in the fuel-dependent euro zone and complicating the ECB's fight against price pressures.

Barclays said on Thursday the ECB's baseline outlook shows inflation returning to its 2 percent target only by late 2027, after the central bank delivered what President Christine Lagarde called a "no-brainer" 25-bp rate hike.

The ECB has raised borrowing costs aggressively over the past several years in an effort to curb inflation, though officials have increasingly stressed that policy decisions will remain data-dependent.

While Barclays sees little chance of an October move, it expects the central bank to wait until December when policymakers will have updated economic forecasts in hand.

Reuters

European Central Bankinterest rateBarclays

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
BOJ set to raise rates to 1.25% next week, may signal faster tightening
FINANCE
1 hour ago
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
ECB raises interest rates to fight off inflation jump
FINANCE
19 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited Republicans in competitive races to a Rose Garden dinner ahead of the November elections. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump says unless Fed cuts rates, he'll stop trading with some nations
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:59 HKT
A view of the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Bank of Canada keeps its policy rate at 2.25pc, says tariffs could hit growth
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:00 HKT
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand building stands in Wellington, New Zealand, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Marty Melville
New Zealand central bank raises rates by 25 bps, flags gradual tightening path
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:43 HKT
The Japanese flag flutters in the wind from the top of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in central Tokyo on June 16, 2025. AFP
BOJ's Takata urges nimble rate hikes to counter inflation pressures
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:23 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
Barclays expects China to broaden offshore wealth curbs, Hong Kong remains resilient
FINANCE
25-08-2026 16:53 HKT
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
FINANCE
20-08-2026 11:59 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
European Central Bank blog post forecasts an AI market correction
FINANCE
17-08-2026 22:18 HKT
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. AFP
BOJ eyeing September rate hike, faster pace of tightening, sources say
FINANCE
14-08-2026 14:20 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.