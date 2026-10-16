China central bank chief touted yuan assets to investors, Bloomberg News reports

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Tencent prices US$1.8 billion, 26 billion yuan notes under MTN programme
14-10-2026 10:06 HKT
Hong Kong dollar nears weak end of trading band, HKMA intervention looms
13-10-2026 14:26 HKT
Tencent markets dollar, dim sum bonds amid AI spending spree
13-10-2026 09:37 HKT
Yuan steady despite dollar strength during China's Golden Week holiday
08-10-2026 11:31 HKT
China's forex reserves fall more than expected in September
07-10-2026 11:30 HKT
China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 23rd consecutive month
07-10-2026 11:25 HKT
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT