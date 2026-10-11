China's securities watchdog seeks investor ideas on supporting stocks

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China, EU strike deal to cut Chinese hybrid vehicle exports by over half
09-10-2026 22:54 HKT
China vows to curb tech bubbles, keep AI risks in check
09-10-2026 22:01 HKT
US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal
09-10-2026 21:36 HKT
China ramps up fiscal push to meet growth target
09-10-2026 17:38 HKT
Hang Seng Index rallies over 400 points on Friday, as A shares rebound
09-10-2026 16:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises to 24,000 points at noon on Friday, A shares drop
09-10-2026 12:31 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT