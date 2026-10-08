AIA Alta partners exclusively with Chi Longevity in Hong Kong to launch longevity centre 

AIA Alta, AIA Hong Kong & Macau's proposition for high‑net‑worth customers, announced an exclusive collaboration in Hong Kong with Chi Longevity Singapore Pte. Ltd on Thursday.

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As part of the collaboration, AIA Alta will launch a longevity centre later this year. Eligible customers will enjoy privileged access to longevity science solutions developed by Chi Longevity and supported by its evidence-based approach to healthy ageing and precision geromedicine, said the statement released on Thursday.

Chi Longevity operates a healthy longevity medicine clinic in Singapore and was co-founded by professor Andrea B. Maier, a global pioneer and world-renowned authority on healthy longevity.

"Hong Kong is one of the world's longest-living societies. As longer lives become the norm, the question is no longer simply how long we live, but how well we live," said Alger Fung, chief executive of AIA Hong Kong & Macau.

"As a leading insurer in Hong Kong, we see longevity not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to help people prepare for longer lives,”said Fung.

Fung added that by bringing evidence-based longevity science solutions to Hong Kong, the company aims to help customers take a more proactive approach to their long-term health, empowering them to live healthier, longer and better lives.

