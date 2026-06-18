Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says

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Warner Bros deal in coming weeks, competition watchdog says
13-04-2026 22:50 HKT
Netflix will now pay all cash for Warner Bros to keep Paramount at bay
20-01-2026 21:23 HKT
Netflix, Warner Bros bonds among $100 million purchased by Trump
17-01-2026 14:57 HKT
Netflix weighs all-cash offer for Warner Bros, source says
14-01-2026 11:04 HKT
Warner Bros rejects revised Paramount bid as risky leveraged buyout
07-01-2026 21:36 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT