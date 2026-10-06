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FINANCE

WestK deficit grows to $1.85 billion, gov funding to run out by 2026/27

FINANCE
7 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The West Kowloon Cultural District.
The West Kowloon Cultural District.

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) told LegCo on Tuesday that its 2025/26 operating deficit widened to HK$1.85 billion.

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Meanwhile, its HK$21.6 billion one-off government funding from 2008 is expected to be fully used up by 2026/27.

WKCDA’s chief executive Betty Fung Ching Suk-yee attributed the higher spending to preparations for the soon-to-open West Kowloon Performing Arts Centre, an expanded business scope, rising visitor numbers, and greater spending on facility management and digital technology.

Operating income excluding interest income rose 19 percent year on year, or HK$123 million, driven by ticket revenue from popular exhibitions and performing arts programs. 

Corporate sponsorship also grew strongly, with both up 30 percent year on year. The Ancient Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums saw strong demand for cultural and creative merchandise, more than doubling overall retail income.

However, interest income fell to HK$871 million, which was due to sharp reduction in the one-off funding placed in banks, Fung said, warning that related income will continue to fall as more projects are rolled out.

Its first public-private partnership project, the Arts Plaza building comprising three commercial office towers, is expected to be completed by 2027 and will provide stable rental income.

WestKWest Kowloon Cultural DistrictWest Kowloon Performing Arts Centredeficitfunding

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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