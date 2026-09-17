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FINANCE

AI agent maker Manus to double valuation in new US$500m funding round

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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A photo illustration taken in Beijing on March 11, 2025 shows a mobile phone displaying an introduction screen for the AI assistant tool Manus, released by Chinese startup Butterfly Effect. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
A photo illustration taken in Beijing on March 11, 2025 shows a mobile phone displaying an introduction screen for the AI assistant tool Manus, released by Chinese startup Butterfly Effect. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

Chinese artificial intelligence agent startup Manus is expected to double its valuation to US$4 billion (HK$31.2 billion) in its new financing round, seeking to raise US$500 million, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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If the deal concludes successfully, Manus will become China's most valuable agentic AI startup, the report said.

The funding round is ongoing and will close soon, the report said, adding that the identities of potential investors remain unknown.

The deal marks Manus' first fundraising since Beijing regulators blocked US tech giant Meta's US$2 billion acquisition of it.

As a leading pioneer in the AI agent field, Manus has attracted well-known institutions to invest previously, with Tencent (0700) being the biggest external investor. Its current investors also include HSG and ZhenFund.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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