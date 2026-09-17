AI agent maker Manus to double valuation in new US$500m funding round

Chinese artificial intelligence agent startup Manus is expected to double its valuation to US$4 billion (HK$31.2 billion) in its new financing round, seeking to raise US$500 million, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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If the deal concludes successfully, Manus will become China's most valuable agentic AI startup, the report said.

The funding round is ongoing and will close soon, the report said, adding that the identities of potential investors remain unknown.

The deal marks Manus' first fundraising since Beijing regulators blocked US tech giant Meta's US$2 billion acquisition of it.

As a leading pioneer in the AI agent field, Manus has attracted well-known institutions to invest previously, with Tencent (0700) being the biggest external investor. Its current investors also include HSG and ZhenFund.