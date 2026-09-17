AI agent maker Manus to double valuation in new US$500m funding round

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Meta's Zuckerberg says AI labs have enough incentive to build safely
16-09-2026 11:33 HKT
China's token consumption to reach 100 quadrillion in 2026: report
13-09-2026 17:29 HKT
Oversight Board asks Meta not to replace fact-checking with Community Notes
12-09-2026 19:27 HKT
China deploys first 2026 policy financing funds to spur investment
03-09-2026 21:30 HKT
Meta releases its most powerful AI model Muse Spark 1.3
03-09-2026 21:00 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT