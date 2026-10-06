OpenAI in talks with UAE funds, BlackRock for US$30b funding round, Bloomberg reports

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OpenAI's Altman says AI benefits warrant accepting some risks
05-10-2026 10:55 HKT
OpenAI safety employee quits, says 'time for trial and error is over'
04-10-2026 15:56 HKT
OpenAI alerts more than 100 groups about rogue AI agent activity
02-10-2026 11:16 HKT
OpenAI says three staffers fired for mishandling 'sensitive' info
02-10-2026 10:30 HKT
OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push
30-09-2026 12:16 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT