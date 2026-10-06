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FINANCE

OpenAI in talks with UAE funds, BlackRock for US$30b funding round, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
55 mins ago
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A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

OpenAI is in discussions with several United Arab Emirates investment funds and BlackRock for its latest US$30 billion funding round, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The Gulf-based funds, including Abu Dhabi-based MGX, are discussing forming a consortium to contribute as much as US$10 billion in aggregate to the artificial intelligence company's round, the report said.

Global asset manager BlackRock is also in talks to join the financing, according to the report.

OpenAI is seeking to raise at least US$30 billion at an expected pre-money valuation of roughly US$1.4 trillion, Bloomberg previously reported. The startup has pushed back any plans for an initial public offering until at least next year, citing a need to focus on AI safety.

The ChatGPT maker most recently raised capital in March, securing US$122 billion at a US$852 billion post-money valuation, according to the report.

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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