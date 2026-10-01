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FINANCE

DBS Group appoints Blackstone Singapore chair Gautam Banerjee to boards

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Gautam Banerjee. DBS
Gautam Banerjee. DBS

DBS Group has appointed Gautam Banerjee, chairman of Blackstone Singapore, to DBS Bank and its boards, effective Thursday. 

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He is also the senior managing director of the American alternative investment management firm in Singapore. Prior to this, he spent more than 30 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, including nine years as executive chairman of PwC Singapore before retiring from the firm in December 2012.

With his extensive experience in professional services, governance and strategic leadership, gained through decades of experience advising businesses and serving on major boards, Banerjee will strengthen the overall composition of the DBS boards, the group said in a statement on Thursday. 

He currently serves on the boards of Singapore Telecommunications and GIC Private, with previous appointments including directorships of Singapore Airlines, Piramal Enterprises and Defence Science and Technology Agency, as well as the chairmanship of Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise.

DBS chairman Peter Seah welcomed Banerjee to the boards, saying that his “perspectives will further strengthen the board as DBS continues to navigate an increasingly complex operating environment and deliver sustainable growth.”

 

DBSBlackstoneSingaporeGautam Banerjee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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