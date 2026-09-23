Singapore's core inflation rate rises to 2.2pc in August, above forecast

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Fed's Goolsbee says strong demand may be adding to US inflation
21-09-2026 22:48 HKT
Europe's gas price surge may feed into inflation more quickly, ECB finds
21-09-2026 17:15 HKT
AI gains' distribution will shape inflation, ECB's Panetta says
21-09-2026 17:08 HKT
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus
18-09-2026 15:47 HKT
Japan's core inflation holds near BOJ's target
18-09-2026 10:29 HKT
Bank of England sounds inflation alarm as it holds interest rates
17-09-2026 19:33 HKT
Goldman Sachs sees October Fed hike after hawkish signal
17-09-2026 15:02 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT