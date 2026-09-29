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FINANCE

Emperor Culture sees net profit of HK$1.3 million for 2025/26

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Emperor Culture (0491) saw a net profit of HK$1.3 million during the year of 2025/26, attributable mainly to an increase in its total revenue and a reversal of impairment allowances, compared to a net loss of HK$141.6 million the previous year. 

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The company's  total revenue increased by 6.4 percent to HK$511.4 million, which included revenue from box office takings of HK$407.2 million, accounting for 79.6 percent of the total revenue, and other income of HK$104.2 million. 

The company has secured a location in Taikoo Place Beijing, where it will open its third cinema in the capital during 2027. 

"In view of the changing consumption patterns, the Group’s cinemas will offer customers diverse experiences such as live broadcasts of concerts and sports games more proactively – bringing fans together in a space to enhance engagement and create a collective sense of immersion that cannot be replicated by televisions at homes," said Emperor Culture chairman and executive director Alexander Yeung Ching-loong. 

As at 30 June 2026, the company had a total of 23 cinemas in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau under the Emperor Cinemas and Emperor Cinemas Plus+ brands, offering a total of 165 houses with approximately 24,000 seats. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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