logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

US, China to set up 'communication channel' for AI incidents

CHINA
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Mounted U.S. Park Police officers stand near protesters who are blocked from view as the motorcade for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump returns to the White House after a visit of the National Archives Museum with President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Mounted U.S. Park Police officers stand near protesters who are blocked from view as the motorcade for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump returns to the White House after a visit of the National Archives Museum with President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The United States and China will set up a "communication channel" for artificial intelligence incidents, the White House said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded a summit on Friday, with their talks focused on issues including the rising challenges posed by AI.

The two countries established a "U.S.-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue to exchange views on risks and benefits" of AI, the White House said in a fact sheet, noting that their leaders had agreed to use the term SI rather than AI.

The next exchange is set to occur by November, it added.

The US and China also agreed to establish a "bilateral communication channel" for incidents, the White House said.

Before the summit, Trump said "Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is."

"That is China's position also," he added on social media.

Xi took a more measured tone, calling for the US and China to manage their superpower rivalry and keep AI under human control.

"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control," he said at the White House on Thursday.

AFP

USChinacommunication channelAIincidents

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan walk past a US military honor guard on their way to board an Air China plane upon departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 25, 2026. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
US, China buy time with trade truce as pressure builds
CHINA
1 hour ago
Members of Iranian militia forces (Basij) ride on motorcycles as they participate in a march in Tehran, Iran, September 25, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan
WORLD
3 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic
Shenzhen Kinwong to raise $5.1b in Hong Kong listing on AI demand
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A newspaper featuring a front page photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at a White House welcome ceremony, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on September 25, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Key takeaways from Trump-Xi talks in the US
CHINA
23 hours ago
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly, revealing that an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
Australia steps up response to AI after OpenAI bot breaches health system database
WORLD
25-09-2026 15:01 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 23, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US and Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz and end US blockade, sources say
WORLD
25-09-2026 14:57 HKT
First lady of China Peng Liyuan reacts as children perform during a visit to the Smithsonian's National Museum Of Asian Art from Director of the museum Chase Robinson in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. Finn Gomez/Pool via REUTERS
China's first lady Peng Liyuan turns soft power on US audience
CHINA
25-09-2026 14:48 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan says Trump voiced concern over weak yen in summit with PM Takaichi
FINANCE
25-09-2026 14:30 HKT
HKU student served fast-food takeout after paying $500 for high table dinner with halal request
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
25-09-2026 14:31 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.