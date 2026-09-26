US, China to set up 'communication channel' for AI incidents

The United States and China will set up a "communication channel" for artificial intelligence incidents, the White House said on Friday.

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US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded a summit on Friday, with their talks focused on issues including the rising challenges posed by AI.

The two countries established a "U.S.-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue to exchange views on risks and benefits" of AI, the White House said in a fact sheet, noting that their leaders had agreed to use the term SI rather than AI.

The next exchange is set to occur by November, it added.

The US and China also agreed to establish a "bilateral communication channel" for incidents, the White House said.

Before the summit, Trump said "Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is."

"That is China's position also," he added on social media.

Xi took a more measured tone, calling for the US and China to manage their superpower rivalry and keep AI under human control.

"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control," he said at the White House on Thursday.

AFP