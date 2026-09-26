logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US court sides with Pentagon in Anthropic AI ban

WORLD
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A US appeals court upheld on Friday the Pentagon's decision to exclude Anthropic from its supply chain, a decision taken when the AI startup refused to remove certain safeguards on its Claude model.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The conflict began in February when Anthropic refused Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth's demand to remove restrictions on the use of Claude for fully autonomous lethal weapons and mass domestic surveillance of Americans.

The supply chain risk designation, formally made in March, canceled Anthropic's military contracts and barred other Pentagon contractors from using its technology.

The military had been using Claude across a range of classified and sensitive systems.

According to the decision, an Anthropic executive had questioned the use of Claude by a Pentagon contractor, Palantir, during the military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

This objection "led to alarm" and "raised material doubts as to whether they would cause their software to stop working or cause some other disastrous action that would put our warfighters['] lives in danger," according to Under Secretary of Defense Emil Michael, as quoted in the opinion.

Anthropic insists it cannot modify its models once delivered to the military.

But the company determines the behavior of each new version, and the military must keep up to date on the latest offerings, the Washington appeals court found.

In his opinion Judge Gregory Katsas, writing for two of the three appellate judges, said "in our Republic, it is the President and the Secretary of War who must determine how best to balance" risks.

 

- 'Hammer of justice' -

 

The designation against Anthropic marked a highly unusual application of the authority against a US company.

The Pentagon immediately turned to its competitors.

Its major rival OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, signed an agreement on the same day as Anthropic's ban, while xAI, Elon Musk's company that develops Grok, signed in February and Google and Microsoft a few months later.

Anthropic has since become a pariah at the White House, even as it plays a major role in the highly crucial AI sector and, valued at nearly one trillion dollars, heads for a blockbuster IPO expected in weeks.

The White House has also bristled at Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's repeated warnings about the dangers of AI -- with US President Donald Trump calling them a hoax.

Michael celebrated the ruling on X, writing: "The hammer of justice has smashed Anthropic arguments."

"Warfighters will sleep better knowing that no private company will insert their opinions in the chain of command."

The appeals court decision conflicted with a separate federal court decision in California that found last month that a broader ban imposed by the Trump administration against Anthropic was illegal.

The Pentagon decision upheld on Friday was based on public procurement regulations and now remains in effect.

"We respectfully disagree with the court's decision. Another federal court has already held the government's parallel designation unlawful. We remain confident in our position and are considering all options, including further review," an Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement to US media.

AFP

UScourtPentagonAnthropicAIban

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Haitian-born Quebecois writer, poet, and novelist Thelyson Orelien, poses during a photo session in Paris on September 8, 2026. (Photo by Joel Saget / AFP)
Spotting AI writing: how reliable are the detectors?
WORLD
1 hour ago
Mounted U.S. Park Police officers stand near protesters who are blocked from view as the motorcade for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump returns to the White House after a visit of the National Archives Museum with President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
US, China to set up 'communication channel' for AI incidents
CHINA
2 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan walk past a US military honor guard on their way to board an Air China plane upon departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 25, 2026. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
US, China buy time with trade truce as pressure builds
CHINA
4 hours ago
Members of Iranian militia forces (Basij) ride on motorcycles as they participate in a march in Tehran, Iran, September 25, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan
WORLD
5 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic
Shenzhen Kinwong to raise $5.1b in Hong Kong listing on AI demand
FINANCE
21 hours ago
MS NOW White House correspondents Laura Barron-Lopez and Jake Traylor make a fist bump following a live broadcast, after being allowed entry, following a judge's order calling for access to be restored immediately for reporters from CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after US President Donald Trump banned the news outlets from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Why the court fight over the White House media ban isn't over
WORLD
22 hours ago
A newspaper featuring a front page photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at a White House welcome ceremony, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on September 25, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Key takeaways from Trump-Xi talks in the US
CHINA
25-09-2026 16:51 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly, revealing that an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
Australia steps up response to AI after OpenAI bot breaches health system database
WORLD
25-09-2026 15:01 HKT
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
NEWS
6 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
25-09-2026 14:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.