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FINANCE

HKEX launches Exchange Square exhibition in light of 40th establishment anniversary

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Bonnie Chan (right), Michael Smith (left) and Carlson Tong (second left).
Bonnie Chan (right), Michael Smith (left) and Carlson Tong (second left).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing launched "A Place to Connect: Our 40 Years at Exchange Square" on Monday, a photo-led exhibition celebrating the 40th establishment anniversary of HKEX.

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The exhibition, hosted at the Rotunda on the lobby of One and Two Exchange Square, traces the evolution of Exchange Square and Hong Kong's capital markets through five themed zones, featuring rare photographs, newspaper clippings, archival footage and market artefacts, exploring the Exchange’s journey from the trading-floor era to today's globally connected marketplace. 

A photo of former premier Wen Jiabao visiting the HKEX in 2003 and the commemorative envelope issued on the first day of the official opening of the HKEX are exhibited. 

"Through this exhibition, we are sharing the stories, people and moments that have shaped Hong Kong’s capital markets over the past 40 years, while looking ahead to new ways of engaging with the public through our future headquarters, enhanced HKEX Connect Hall and new HKEX museum," said HKEX chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting at the launch ceremony.

"Hongkong Land is immensely proud for Exchange Square in Central to have been SEHK’s home since day one. Today, as HKEX establishes its permanent headquarters at Exchange Square, this investment represents a profound, mutual vote of confidence in Central and in Hong Kong’s future. We look forward to building the next forty years together,”said Michael Smith, the chief executive of Hongkong Land.

"Our commitment to establish HKEX's permanent headquarters at Exchange Square reflects our long-term confidence in Hong Kong and our determination to support the continued success and competitiveness of its financial markets," said Carlson Tong Ka-shing, chairman of HKEX.

A new museum will open next year to offer expanded exhibitions and interactive experiences showcasing Hong Kong’s market development and financial heritage for future generations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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