HKEX USD gold futures hit record physical delivery, daily volume nears 10,000 contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said its US dollar gold futures contract has seen strong demand since its relaunch on July 6, with average daily trading volume reaching 9,974 contracts, representing a notional value of about US$1.35 billion, and involving more than 30 market participants .

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The exchange said on its social media platform that the contract saw a physical delivery of 145 kilograms of gold on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 63 kilograms set in December 2018 .

HKEX said the contract has attracted more gold storage and delivery activities to Hong Kong, further consolidating the city's position as an international gold trading hub .