Hang Seng opens wealth centre in Hysan Place

Hang Seng Bank opened its Hysan Place Wealth Centre to customers on Wednesday, making it the bank’s first branch in a Grade A commercial building on Hong Kong Island.

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Located on the 29th floor of Hysan Place, the Wealth Centre spans nearly 6,300 square feet and is purpose-built for comprehensive wealth planning, featuring 13 private meeting rooms alongside a signature Sky Bar and harbour-view areas.

The Centre’s design features flowing lines, serene tones and a sense of movement, symbolising the accumulation and growth of wealth.

Later this year, Hang Seng Bank plans to open an additional Retail Banking Centre at MTR Central Station, further expanding its presence in key transit locations.

“With over 30 percent of our Prestige Banking customers based on the Island, we’re investing where demand is strongest,” said Rannie Lee Wah-lun, head of retail banking and wealth of Hang Seng Bank.