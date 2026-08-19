China's youth jobless rate hits 11-month high in July

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China's urban unemployment rate for youths in July rose to 17.9 percent, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday, the worst reading since August 2025 and up from 14.9 percent in June.
For people aged 25 to 29, the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent, up from 7.1 percent in June. The rate for 30-to-59-year-olds dipped to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent.
Reuters