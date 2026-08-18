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FINANCE

Apple to change app tracking transparency rules after German regulator probe

FINANCE
24 mins ago
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A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS

Apple will change rules governing how app developers can use personal data for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads, Germany's competition authority said on Monday, closing a years-long investigation.

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The Federal Cartel Office, or FCO, found that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework gave its own apps more favorable consent prompts than those of third-party developers, potentially breaching competition rules.

  • Apple has four months to implement the changes after the decision is served. Commitments run for seven years and will be monitored by a trustee.
  • Under the commitments, consent pop-ups for third-party apps must be redesigned to remove discouraging language and symbols, and made visually and linguistically neutral.
  • "While we believe the current ATT prompt provides a clear, easy-to-understand and effective way to keep users in control of their data – an opinion shared by the German data protection authorities – we have agreed to make changes to the text and formatting of the prompt at the FCO's request," Apple said, adding that with these commitments, it can continue to provide the tool in Europe. The changes will apply in almost all European Union countries.
  • Developers of third-party apps, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, aim for accurate user data so that targeted adverts can be displayed on devices. These generate more revenue than broader campaigns.
  • France and Italy have already fined Apple €150 million and €98.6 million, respectively, over the ATT framework.

Reuters

Apple

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