logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Apple's foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
New Apple CEO John Ternus holds the new foldable iPhone Duo during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
New Apple CEO John Ternus holds the new foldable iPhone Duo during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Apple's new foldable iPhone launched on Wednesday with impressive features and a premium price tag, starting at $1,999 in the U.S. market. But some observers in the packed room at the launch event in Cupertino, California, were left questioning its appeal beyond wealthy tech enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Apple executives demonstrated the iPhone Duo running a variety of apps including Zoom, Slack and Netflix on an expanded display, as they showcased its ability to be used for work, content creation and entertainment.

New Apple CEO John Ternus highlighted how the "larger display that feels as natural and intuitive as iPad" would open possibilities for the iPhone Duo to serve as a user’s personal AI hub.

“Apple doesn't usually define who the buyer is, but in this case specifically, they really shied away from it,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies.

Analysts say that Apple's brand cachet is enough to assure strong initial sales of the iPhone Duo. But once the euphoria fades, they warn the device's high price and Apple's lack of clear vision of its target buyer could confine it to a niche of wealthy early adopters — a pattern that has plagued the category since its launch.

Foldable phones are on track to account for less than 3% of the global smartphone market in 2026, according to research firm IDC, which also does not expect the figure to change much in 2027, even with Apple's entry.

"Definitely there was a little bit of a lapse in positioning,” said Neil Shah, vice president of Counterpoint Research. “From our end, it was not clear whether it’s for work or play, but I think what iPhone has always stood for is being a versatile device."

A QUESTION OF PURPOSE

By choosing a broad marketing strategy, Apple did not articulate the intended audience it envisioned would shell out for a phone that will retail in the U.S. for $3,199 with the highest storage option.

When Apple co-founder Steve Jobs launched the iPad in 2010, he framed the tablet computer as forging a new category as a supercharged media and entertainment consumption device.

By 2015, then-Apple CEO Tim Cook positioned the tablet's new Pro line as a creative professional tool.

Apple Watch, which the company initially pushed to make a fashion item, evolved into a must-have health and fitness companion.

Apple stumbled out of the gate in 2023 with its Vision Pro augmented reality headset, which analysts similarly lauded for its technology but cast doubts on its high price tag and lack of clear use beyond entertainment.

PENT-UP DEMAND

Counterpoint's Shah estimated Apple would still sell close to 6 million units of the iPhone Duo by the end of the year because it had enough pent-up demand from existing iPhone users. Those sales alone would give Apple a quarter share of the global market, Shah said.

Samsung, the incumbent market leader in foldable phones, has been selling its devices since 2019, and other options are available from the likes of Alphabet's Google and China's Huawei.

Samsung overcame a debacle at launch dubbed by some as "foldgate" that saw wide reports of broken screens and peeling components. It now holds 40% of the market, per Counterpoint data, and unveiled a redesigned passport-style foldable phone in July.

That device has outperformed predecessors and added heft to a publicity campaign Samsung launched in response to the iPhone Duo, mocking Apple for "reheating our leftovers."

Still, the market's growth has slowed in recent years after the devices struggled to attract buyers beyond a niche audience.

Apple's entry is expected to provide the biggest year-to-year boon in foldable smartphone shipments since 2021, according to technology research firm Omdia, which has placed its 2026 market forecast at 22.3 million units.

Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, said that the iPhone Duo’s high price narrowed the potential audience, especially among youth, but Apple diehards would bolster early sales.

“It’ll be something that’ll be lusted after,” he said. “It’ll be a status symbol, for a while, because I think it’s going to be hard to get.”

Reuters

Applefoldable iPhonequestion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New foldable iPhone Duo devices on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
'Welcome to Foldables': Samsung braces for Apple's foldable iPhone challenge
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
10-09-2026 04:46 HKT
A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/ File Photo
Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage
WORLD
08-09-2026 20:24 HKT
China's Huawei reveals chip design breakthrough amid US sanctions
Huawei launches new foldable smartphone as competition with Xiaomi, Apple heats up
FINANCE
07-09-2026 15:44 HKT
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France. (Reuters/File)
Apple facing £2 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
FINANCE
03-09-2026 17:39 HKT
Apple's John Ternus and Tim Cook. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Apple's new CEO John Ternus to receive US$58m compensation
FINANCE
02-09-2026 15:07 HKT
Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL / AFP Apple's Vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus discusses the internal hardware of the Mac Pro during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019.
John Ternus takes over as Apple enters era of AI, foldable phones
WORLD
02-09-2026 09:42 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI says Apple has only itself to blame in trade-secret fight
INNOVATION
01-09-2026 14:30 HKT
REUTERS
Apple to accept new products pre-orders on Sept 12 to avoid 9/11 anniversary
FINANCE
30-08-2026 17:07 HKT
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
Apple to launch next iPhone on September 9 in first major event under new CEO Ternus
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 14:51 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
15 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.