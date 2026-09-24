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INNOVATION

Qualcomm, Apple extend licensing agreement for chips

INNOVATION
57 mins ago
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Apple Watch, iPhone 18 Pro and AirPods on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. REUTERS
Apple Watch, iPhone 18 Pro and AirPods on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. REUTERS

Qualcomm said on Thursday it has extended its licensing agreement for chips with Apple effective April 1 next year.

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The partnership between the two companies has been shaped by a 2019 settlement that ended a two-year global legal battle over wireless-patent royalties and modem-chip supply. They announced the truce in April 2019 as a US jury trial between them was beginning in San Diego.

Under the settlement, Apple made an undisclosed payment to Qualcomm, the companies dropped litigation worldwide and agreed to a six-year global patent licensing deal from April 1, 2019.

The agreement gave Apple an option to extend the license by two years. The companies did not respond to requests for comment on the details of the agreement.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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