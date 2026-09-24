Qualcomm, Apple extend licensing agreement for chips

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Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
13-09-2026 15:49 HKT
Apple's foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?
11-09-2026 09:16 HKT
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
10-09-2026 04:46 HKT
Qualcomm, Amazon strike US$4 billion custom chip deal
08-09-2026 22:05 HKT
Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage
08-09-2026 20:24 HKT
Apple facing £2 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
03-09-2026 17:39 HKT
Apple's new CEO John Ternus to receive US$58m compensation
02-09-2026 15:07 HKT
John Ternus takes over as Apple enters era of AI, foldable phones
02-09-2026 09:42 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT