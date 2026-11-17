A 25-year-old Chinese man has been missing for more than a week after climbing Mount Fuji alone during the mountain’s closed season, prompting his father to travel to Japan and offer a RMB500,000 (HK$546,000) reward for information leading to his recovery.

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The man, identified as Chen Jie, disappeared on November 8 after continuing up the Yoshida Trail despite worsening weather and inadequate winter equipment.

His family has offered RMB500,000 to anyone who helps find him alive and RMB100,000 if his body is recovered, according to mainland media reports.

Chen’s father, who is approaching 60, arrived in Japan on November 13 after obtaining an emergency visa and has since been in contact with the Chinese Embassy in Japan and local authorities.

The embassy said on Monday that it contacted Japanese police immediately after learning of the case, repeatedly urged them to organize search operations and had been assisting Chen’s family.

It also warned Chinese nationals against climbing mountains during seasonal closures, noting that strong winds and snowstorms are common on Mount Fuji during winter, while mountain huts, rest facilities and first-aid centers are shut.

Search hampered by worsening weather

Chen’s cousin, surnamed Wang, told mainland media that Japanese police had identified traces indicating he had entered the Mount Fuji area, but his exact whereabouts remained unknown.

Search efforts have been complicated by deteriorating weather and heavier snowfall on the mountain.

Temperatures at the summit fell to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius at 9am on Tuesday and dropped as low as minus 6.1 degrees overnight, according to the information provided by the family.

Wang said the family hoped the reward would encourage people with professional mountaineering or rescue experience to provide information or assist in locating Chen.

Chen, who worked in Zhejiang, is his parents’ only child and had previously taken part in volunteer rescue operations with the Blue Sky Rescue team, giving him some outdoor experience.

He traveled to Japan for the first time on November 5 and had not told his family in advance that he planned to climb Mount Fuji.

Companions turned back

Chen began climbing in the early hours of November 8 with two people he had met temporarily, taking the Yoshida route.

The two companions later decided to turn back after realizing the mountain was already in its seasonal closure period and that the weather and their equipment were unsuitable for continuing.

Chen, however, pressed on alone.

He was reportedly wearing only a lightweight black down jacket and white pants and did not have crampons or sufficient clothing for extreme cold.

At around 10.30am, Chen sent a friend his final video and location information. In the footage, he could be heard breathing heavily as he said: “I’m heading up ... there’s no one around.”

Chen was reportedly wearing only a lightweight black down jacket and white pants for the ascend.

Screengrab of Chen's last video sent to a friend before losing contact.

His location was believed to be between the fifth and seventh stations of Mount Fuji. His phone was switched off shortly afterward and has remained unreachable.

All official climbing routes on Mount Fuji are currently closed for the winter season.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan said the mountain’s winter conditions could pose serious risks and urged travelers to follow local restrictions and avoid climbing during closure periods.

