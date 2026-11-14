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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

Alice Huang had a long career in Chinese finance before later emerging as an executive in the global race for artificial-intelligence chips.

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Known also as Huang Le, she was a top executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that was an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Her reported affair with Jensen Huang led in part to his resignation as Nvidia CEO on November 12.

Several news organizations, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, have reported that US and other government authorities had suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing. In the spring of 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo detailing intelligence indicating that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Huang to target Nvidia’s CEO, the New York Times said.

Reuters has not been able to verify any of the allegations made in the New York Times, along with other media reports, about Huang's suspected spying for China.

Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy. Reuters attempts to reach Alice Huang have been unsuccessful. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are not related.

Here are more details about what is known about Alice Huang:

SUSPICIONS OF SPYING, GOVERNMENT STATEMENTS

The New York Times reported on November 10 that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One en ​route to China in May about US intelligence indicating Jensen Huang was involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

The briefing marked at least the second time in seven months that Trump had been told about the intelligence, the Times ​reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters was not able to confirm these warnings to Trump.

President Trump said on November 9 that the FBI was looking into the spying allegations. He said Jensen Huang told him he had no idea of the spying allegations, and also said he did not need to act on intelligence when he was briefed.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Department of Justice had not yet reached a conclusion as to whether Alice Huang was a spy for China. CNN reported that day that US intelligence officials are still working to understand their relationship, citing people who say there is disagreement about the strength of the evidence that she was recruited to spy for Beijing.

Singapore's home affairs ministry said on November 12 that it had seized Alice Huang's passport in 2025 while investigating her for other offenses, including buying servers that were exported via Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. The ministry said there was insufficient evidence to establish Alice Huang had committed any offenses.

The country's foreign ministry also said it received "limited" help from the US in its probe that began in 2025 into false declarations in the purchase of servers and other related offenses. Alice Huang left the country in February and was barred from re-entering following Singapore's investigation, the ministry said.

TIES TO JENSEN HUANG

The Financial Times reported on November 6 that Alice Huang had a romantic affair with Jensen Huang. On November 8, Jensen Huang released a statement acknowledging an extramarital affair, without naming Alice Huang in the statement.

Reuters has verified photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang together at several different events over the last two-plus years, with the earliest dating to December 2023.

ROLE AT MEGASPEED

Huang became the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group C4ADS, which reviewed corporate records.

In October 2025, the New York Times reported the company was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls. China has denied this allegation, and there has been no public finding that Megaspeed violated ​the rules.

Earlier this week, The Information reported that Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang facilitated at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip sales to China.

Megaspeed said on November 12 that it has cooperated with US inspections.

CORPORATE ROLES

Alice Huang previously worked in banking and investment management, according to Chinese fund-industry records and an indexed profile on private-fund database ​Simuwang, which also listed an earlier career in television journalism. She also held senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a Chinese investment firm.

She held senior roles ​at a Shanghai investment firm before her role at Megaspeed, according to financial records, corporate filings and company materials reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters

Chinese businesswomanAlice Huang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS
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Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
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Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
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This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
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