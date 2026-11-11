China says offshore trust tax declarations top 160 billion yuan

Chinese taxpayers have declared more than 160 billion yuan (US$23.97 billion) in taxes on offshore trust income, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, as the country tightens scrutiny of capital outflows and rule enforcement.

In late July, Beijing set an October 22 deadline for the declaration of offshore trust income, with a ⁠tax of 20 percent to be imposed on related profits, triggering a scramble among wealthy Chinese individuals to report liabilities

Authorities said Chinese tax residents must pay tax on global income, including gains from offshore trusts

Out of the 160 billion yuan in offshore trust individual income tax already declared, more than 120 billion yuan was collected in October alone, Xinhua said, citing tax authorities

Nationwide individual income tax revenue went up by nearly 90 percent in October as a result, it said