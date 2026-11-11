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FINANCE

China says offshore trust tax declarations top 160 billion yuan

FINANCE
55 mins ago
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A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS

Chinese taxpayers have declared more than 160 billion yuan (US$23.97 billion) in taxes on offshore trust income, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, as the country tightens scrutiny of capital outflows and rule enforcement.

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  • In late July, Beijing set an October 22 deadline for the declaration of offshore trust income, with a ⁠tax of 20 percent to be imposed on related profits, triggering a scramble among wealthy Chinese individuals to report liabilities
  • Authorities said Chinese tax residents must pay tax on global income, including gains from offshore trusts
  • Out of the 160 billion yuan in offshore trust individual income tax already declared, more than 120 billion yuan was collected in October alone, Xinhua said, citing tax authorities
  • Nationwide individual income tax revenue went up by nearly 90 percent in October as a result, it said
  • "The transition period for the offshore-trust income tax policy has concluded smoothly, with the vast majority of taxpayers cooperating actively," authorities said, according to Xinhua

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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