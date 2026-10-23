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CHINA

Taiwan union says Micron workers reject bonus proposal

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP A Micron Technology worker signs a document to decide whether to support or reject the company's latest proposal outside of the company building in Taoyuan on October 22, 2026.
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP A Micron Technology worker signs a document to decide whether to support or reject the company's latest proposal outside of the company building in Taoyuan on October 22, 2026.

Hundreds of workers at a Micron Technology plant in Taiwan have rejected the US memory chip giant's proposal for a new profit-sharing system, the union representing the employees said Friday, declaring the "struggle is far from over".

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Exploding global demand for chips used in AI data centres has sent revenues soaring for firms like Micron, but as their earnings skyrocket, workers are calling for a bigger cut of profits.

Micron, which makes around 50-60 percent of its chips in Taiwan, has spent weeks in talks over remuneration with two labour unions representing 12,000 of 15,000 workers at its Taoyuan and Taichung plants.

The company and the union representing workers at its larger plant in Taichung struck an agreement on Wednesday, but the Taoyuan union is still locked in negotiations with management and held a small strike on Thursday to press their point.

Around 70 percent of the Taoyuan union's more than 2,300 members voted to reject the company's profit-sharing proposal presented to them on Thursday, the union said in a statement.

"During negotiations with Micron on October 21, the company failed to respond to any of the union's demands," the union said, warning of potential "further collective action to secure a fairer profit-sharing system".

"In addition, we have continued to receive reports of dissatisfaction with the company's proposal from rank-and-file Micron employees in Taichung," it added.

Micron did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

The US company's share price has ballooned more than 300 percent over the past year, as it reports record earnings fuelled by AI demand.

Micron Taiwan chairman Lu Donghui said Thursday the company had agreed to introduce a quarterly profit-sharing bonus system starting in fiscal 2027 for its global workforce, in addition to the existing annual bonus.

For workers in Taiwan, the company will increase pension contribution and shift allowances, among other measures, Lu said.

The Micron dispute follows recent labour disagreements in South Korea, where Samsung Electronics averted a strike by agreeing to a deal to distribute bonuses equivalent to 10.5 percent of operating profit to its semiconductor employees.

The Taoyuan union said the next round of talks with Micron will be on October 27 after Friday's meeting was postponed due to a typhoon.

"The fight is not over, and we have not given up," the union said.

Both unions had been seeking a one-off bonus of 83 months' salary as well as a permanent system that allocates 15 percent of the company's operating profits to worker bonuses, distributed quarterly rather than annually.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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