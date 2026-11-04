Fire at Panasonic factory in Taiwan injures five, with two missing

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5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
01-11-2026 17:07 HKT
Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP beats forecasts on solid AI demand
30-10-2026 16:30 HKT
Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood, no injuries reported
30-10-2026 10:08 HKT
Fire breaks out at Hitler's mountain retreat, suspect arrested
24-10-2026 15:19 HKT
Typhoon Champi sweeps past Taiwan, leaving 1 dead, 500 injured
24-10-2026 12:25 HKT
Taiwan union says Micron workers reject bonus proposal
23-10-2026 16:23 HKT
Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Champi, hundreds of flights cancelled
23-10-2026 10:37 HKT
Handful of Micron workers strike in Taiwan
22-10-2026 14:41 HKT