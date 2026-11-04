logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Fire at Panasonic factory in Taiwan injures five, with two missing

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A pedestrian is reflected in a sign at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo
A pedestrian is reflected in a sign at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

 A fire broke out on Wednesday at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan's Panasonic, injuring five, with two people missing, officials in the county of Hsinchu said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The injured were taken to hospital, county authorities added.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island's makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers.

Reuters

FirePanasonic factoryTaiwaninjuriestwo missing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Taipei (REUTERS)
5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
CHINA
01-11-2026 17:07 HKT
Taipei 101 on the skyline of Taipei, Taiwan (Reuters/File)
Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP beats forecasts on solid AI demand
FINANCE
30-10-2026 16:30 HKT
A general view of housing in the capital city of Thimphu, Bhutan, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood, no injuries reported
WORLD
30-10-2026 10:08 HKT
Zhang Xiaogang
China warns of 'unbearable price to pay' over Japan's military deployment near Taiwan
CHINA
29-10-2026 21:09 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan semiconductor industry group backs government review of nuclear power restart
CHINA
29-10-2026 17:05 HKT
Photo by FERDINAND DÖRFLER-FARTHOFER / 7AKTUELL / AFP The Kehlsteinhaus, known as the Eagle's Nest, formerly Adolf Hitler's mountain retreat, is engulfed in flames on late October 23, 2026, after a large fire had broken out at the site located at an altitude of 1,834 metres (6,000 feet) in the mountains over Berchtesgaden, in the southern German state of Bavaria.
Fire breaks out at Hitler's mountain retreat, suspect arrested
WORLD
24-10-2026 15:19 HKT
A pedestrian holds an umbrella as Typhoon Champi approaches Taiwan, in Keelung, Taiwan, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Typhoon Champi sweeps past Taiwan, leaving 1 dead, 500 injured
CHINA
24-10-2026 12:25 HKT
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP A Micron Technology worker signs a document to decide whether to support or reject the company's latest proposal outside of the company building in Taoyuan on October 22, 2026.
Taiwan union says Micron workers reject bonus proposal
CHINA
23-10-2026 16:23 HKT
A sailboat is moored near a breakwater as waves generated by Typhoon Champi hit Badouzi Fishing Port in Keelung, Taiwan, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Champi, hundreds of flights cancelled
CHINA
23-10-2026 10:37 HKT
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP A Micron Technology worker signs a document to decide whether to support or reject the company's latest proposal outside of the company building in Taoyuan on October 22, 2026.
Handful of Micron workers strike in Taiwan
CHINA
22-10-2026 14:41 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
16 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
19 hours ago
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
Teen pilot prodigy among nine killed in horrific Florida Learjet crash
WORLD
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.