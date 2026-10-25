logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

New quakes strike Tibet after deadly 7.0

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Search and rescue team following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Baqing county in China's Tibet region, on October 24 (AFP)
Search and rescue team following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Baqing county in China's Tibet region, on October 24 (AFP)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Baqing county in Tibet's Nagqu city at 7.25pm on Sunday, followed just a minute later by a magnitude 5.6 tremor in neighboring Qinghai province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The shallow Tibetan quake, which had a focal depth of 10 kilometers, triggered strong tremors across the affected area.

Sunday's seismic activity comes just three days after a devastating magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the region on Thursday night, leaving 16 people dead and 76 injured. Authorities had already issued warnings regarding active aftershocks following the main tremor, noting a high risk of secondary disasters such as landslides and falling rocks.

Almost simultaneously at 7.26pm, the second earthquake was recorded near Zadoi county in Qinghai's Yushu prefecture. 

Staff reporter

China Tibet earthquake

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A U.S. and Chinese flag flutter outside Sweden's government offices "Rosenbad" in Stockholm, Sweden, July 29, 2025, ahead of the second day of trade talks between China and the U.S. REUTERS
China urges US to halt proposed expansion of outbound investment curbs
FINANCE
7 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting a bus factory in Dandong, China's Liaoning province. (AFP)
North Korea's Kim returns home after visit to Chinese border city
WORLD
9 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures during a military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this pictured released October 11, 2025 by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits China via Dandong bridge, South Korean official says
CHINA
24-10-2026 14:25 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China says US should stop discriminatory measures against Chinese research institutions
CHINA
23-10-2026 18:42 HKT
People walk next to a poster of the AI-generated movie "Sanxingdui: Future Memories" in a cinema in the Jing'an Temple district in Shanghai on October 22, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
China's first AI film hits cinemas, but ticket sales lag
CHINA
23-10-2026 17:32 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds as he delivers a speech at the National Day reception on the eve of the 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Tougher discipline, and Xi's authority, key at China's Communist Party's fifth plenum
CHINA
23-10-2026 15:27 HKT
Emergency services personnel place items retrieved from a building into a vehicle, following an earthquake, at a location given as Nagqu, Tibet Autonomous Region, China in this still image from video released October 23, 2026. Nagqu Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
China orders 'all-out' rescue after Tibet quake kills 16
CHINA
23-10-2026 12:54 HKT
A scientist works at Zai Labo's drug development facility in Shanghai, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS
US to restrict investments in Chinese biotech firms
FINANCE
23-10-2026 11:43 HKT
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS
US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips
INNOVATION
23-10-2026 11:30 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
TSMC seeks factory-equipment alternatives to thwart China's rare earths grip, sources say
CHINA
22-10-2026 21:54 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
NEWS
24-10-2026 20:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.