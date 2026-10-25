New quakes strike Tibet after deadly 7.0

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Baqing county in Tibet's Nagqu city at 7.25pm on Sunday, followed just a minute later by a magnitude 5.6 tremor in neighboring Qinghai province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

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The shallow Tibetan quake, which had a focal depth of 10 kilometers, triggered strong tremors across the affected area.

Sunday's seismic activity comes just three days after a devastating magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the region on Thursday night, leaving 16 people dead and 76 injured. Authorities had already issued warnings regarding active aftershocks following the main tremor, noting a high risk of secondary disasters such as landslides and falling rocks.

Almost simultaneously at 7.26pm, the second earthquake was recorded near Zadoi county in Qinghai's Yushu prefecture.

Staff reporter