Beijing deputy mayor placed under probe, China's anti-graft watchdog says

A deputy mayor of Beijing, Xia Linmao, has been placed under investigation for "suspected serious violations of discipline and law", China's national anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.

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Xia, 56 and an alternate member of the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee, ranks first among the eight deputy mayors of the Chinese capital and was in charge of the everyday running of the municipal government, official records showed.

The Chinese Communist Party is set to hold a key conclave on internal governance and discipline in Beijing next week.

Reuters