China slams 'Cold War mentality' after new EU Arctic plan

China opposed on Thursday "using Cold War mentality" to stoke conflict over the Arctic, after the European Union linked Beijing's cooperation with Russia in the region to security concerns.

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The EU unveiled on Tuesday a push to boost Arctic surveillance and expand icebreaker fleets, alluding to China's growing "strategic ambitions... as it deepens its partnership with Russia".

Europe, China, Russia and the United States are jostling for influence in the polar region that is seen as an important trade route.

This summer, a Chinese shipowner began a weekly container service through the Arctic on an express route to Europe, prompting concerns over vessels warming polar ice.

Beijing and Moscow agreed this week to "expand cooperation" in Arctic shipping, including increasing the number of routes between Russian and Chinese ports, according to a joint communique released after a meeting between their prime ministers.

Asked about the new EU strategy and calls from foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to bolster the bloc's defences in the Arctic, China denounced what it called a "Cold War mentality".

"China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting the Arctic's peaceful, stable and sustainable development, and are in accordance with international law," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a regular news conference.

"Using Cold War mentality to create factions and incite geopolitical confrontation is not conducive to the peaceful and stable development of the Arctic region," she said, without naming the EU specifically.

AFP