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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Tiffany embroiled in controversy after customer fails to receive mooncakes

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. is embroiled in controversy in China after a customer who spent more than 200,000 yuan (US$28,000) at its Chengdu store said her Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes were sent to the wrong address and she was offered peach pastries worth about 20 yuan as compensation.

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In an online post, the customer said she had been a longtime Tiffany customer and had received festive gifts from the brand while overseas.

She said Tiffany told her another customer had received two sets of mooncakes and that she would have to wait until the company had another gift available.

She later said Tiffany staff repeatedly apologized and offered to send locally made peach pastries worth about 20 yuan.

The dispute escalated after the customer said her social media posts were restricted or deleted. She subsequently created more than 20 chat groups, claiming they had attracted more than 10,000 people supporting her complaint.

She also questioned how Tiffany obtained her personal address after staff privately sent her flowers and peach pastries, raising concerns over customer privacy.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users supporting her complaint while others criticized her handling of the dispute and the alleged online harassment of staff involved.

“Defending your rights is fine, but the way you did it was wrong,” one user commented.

“Mid-Autumn Festival is already over, yet you’re still dwelling on this,” another wrote.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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