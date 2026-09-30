China to arrest former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman on bribery suspicion

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China's public prosecutor, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, has sought the arrest of former securities regulator chairman, Yi Huiman, on suspicion of bribery after an investigation, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
Yi allegedly took advantage of his position at the China Securities Regulatory Commission and also when he was with ICBC Bank, Xinhua reported.
Yi abused his official authority, sought benefits for others, and accepted property in particularly large amounts, Xinhua said without detailing the offences.
Reuters