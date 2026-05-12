China's He Lifeng arrives in South Korea for U.S. trade talks

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to hold trade talks with a U.S. delegation ahead of a summit this week between the leaders of the world's biggest economies, according to a Reuters witness at Incheon airport.

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China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang, China's lead trade negotiator, was also among the officials accompanying He.

He Lifeng is due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday for talks ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, scheduled to run from Thursday to Friday.

Bessent is expected to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday morning to meet with He before heading to China in the afternoon, South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told a press briefing.

There is no meeting scheduled between Koo and either Bessent or He, Seoul's Finance Ministry said.

Later on Tuesday, South Korea's presidential Blue House said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet Bessent.

The talks between Bessent and He are due to take place in a reception room at Incheon airport, News1 reported, citing an airport official.

A representative from Incheon International Airport Corporation declined to comment on the report.

Reuters