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CHINA

China's He Lifeng arrives in South Korea for U.S. trade talks

CHINA
58 mins ago
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Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng waits for a photo session with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (not pictured) before the China-UK Financial Services Summit, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China January 11, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng waits for a photo session with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (not pictured) before the China-UK Financial Services Summit, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China January 11, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to hold trade talks with a U.S. delegation ahead of a summit this week between the leaders of the world's biggest economies, according to a Reuters witness at Incheon airport.

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China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang, China's lead trade negotiator, was also among the officials accompanying He.

He Lifeng is due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday for talks ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, scheduled to run from Thursday to Friday.

Bessent is expected to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday morning to meet with He before heading to China in the afternoon, South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told a press briefing.

There is no meeting scheduled between Koo and either Bessent or He, Seoul's Finance Ministry said.

Later on Tuesday, South Korea's presidential Blue House said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet Bessent.

The talks between Bessent and He are due to take place in a reception room at Incheon airport, News1 reported, citing an airport official.

A representative from Incheon International Airport Corporation declined to comment on the report.

Reuters

ChinaHe LifengarrivesSouth KoreaUStrade talks

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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