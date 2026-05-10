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WORLD

Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury's Bessent to hold key trade meetings in South Korea

WORLD
48 mins ago
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Scott Bessent and He Lifeng (Reuters/File)
Scott Bessent and He Lifeng (Reuters/File)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to South Korea for trade talks with the United States from Tuesday (May 12) to Wednesday (May 13), according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

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The upcoming talks, agreed upon by both Beijing and Washington, will focus on trade and economic issues of mutual interest. The talks will be guided by the consensus established during the recent Busan summit and in follow-up conversations between the Chinese and U.S. presidents.

The U.S. on Sunday also announced that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will depart on Monday for meetings in Japan and South Korea, ahead of President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Bessent said on X that he will meet with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday and with He in Seoul on Wednesday.

(Staff reporter and Reuters)

He LifengScott BessentChinaUS

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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