Pair of Chinese giant pandas arrives in US city Atlanta

A chartered cargo plane carrying a pair of Chinese giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, landed in Atlanta in the southeastern United States on Sunday morning.

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The two giant pandas are expected to stay at Zoo Atlanta for 10 years, according to an agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

The pandas' transfer had been already agreed but the departure was announced Thursday during Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to Washington. The black and white mammals are immensely popular around the world, and China loans them out as part of a "panda diplomacy" program to foster foreign ties.