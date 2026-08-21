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CHINA

Shein targets Hong Kong market debut on September 1, sources say

CHINA
9 mins ago
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Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

Shein aims to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter, and is targeting a listing on September 1, two other sources said, slightly later than previously planned.

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While September 1 is the target date, the listing could happen a few days later, one of the sources said. Reuters reported last week that Shein had been aiming to list on August 28.

The delay, first reported by the South China Morning Post, comes as slower growth and rising costs have dampened investor appetite for Shein. The online fast-fashion retailer was seen just a few years ago as a disruptive challenger to established retailers such as H&M and Zara, thanks to its rapid supply chain and ultra-low prices.

Among cornerstone investors in the IPO is the asset management arm of UBS Group, which would be investing in Shein for the first time, according to a fourth source with direct knowledge of the matter. A spokesperson for the Swiss bank declined to comment.

A number of Shein's existing shareholders are also in talks to join as cornerstone investors but the list has not been finalised, said the fourth source and another person with knowledge of the process.

Cornerstone investors agree to buy a set amount of shares before an IPO, and sign up to a lockup period of six months.

Shein is targeting a valuation of $26 billion to $27 billion, the fourth source said, down sharply from the $100 billion valuation it achieved in a private fundraising in 2022.

The company had previously sought an IPO valuation of $30 billion to $40 billion when investor meetings ahead of the IPO first kicked off.

Shein did not respond to a request for comment.

The Singapore-headquartered company may ‌offer payouts to early investors as well as more shares with lower conversion price for their holdings to lower their costs of investment, its public filings showed.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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