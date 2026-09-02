Shein to join Hang Seng Index

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Shein and Mech-Mind Robotics close lower in Hong Kong debut
01-09-2026 16:47 HKT
Hong Kong shares close lower, Alibaba down 3pc
01-09-2026 16:31 HKT
France targets Shein and Temu with fast fashion fines
01-09-2026 14:54 HKT
Hong Kong shares down by noon, Kuaishou jumps 5pc
01-09-2026 12:03 HKT
Hong Kong shares fall at open amid Middle East escalation
01-09-2026 09:50 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches down at close, MiniMax up 16pc
31-08-2026 16:58 HKT
Shein founder Sky Xu's wealth slashes over US$15 billion
31-08-2026 16:38 HKT
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
01-09-2026 19:10 HKT