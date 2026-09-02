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FINANCE

Shein to join Hang Seng Index

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

Hang Seng Indexes Company said on Wednesday that Shein (0625) will be added to the Hang Seng Composite Index and sub-indexes after market close on September 14 as it meets the fast entry rule.

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The Chinese fashion giant will also join Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Discretionary, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index, and Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index.

All changes will come into effect on September 15, two weeks after its listing in Hong Kong.

This came as Shein extended its loss by more than 5 percent on its second trading day.

SheinHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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