Shein to join Hang Seng Index

Hang Seng Indexes Company said on Wednesday that Shein (0625) will be added to the Hang Seng Composite Index and sub-indexes after market close on September 14 as it meets the fast entry rule.

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The Chinese fashion giant will also join Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Discretionary, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index, and Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index.

All changes will come into effect on September 15, two weeks after its listing in Hong Kong.

This came as Shein extended its loss by more than 5 percent on its second trading day.