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FINANCE

China's Ligent closes up 4.6pc in Hong Kong debut as AI demand draws investors

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Shares of Chinese fibre-optic communications equipment maker Ligent Technologies (9856) ended 4.6 percent higher in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after the company tapped demand for AI-related equipment to raise HK$5.67 billion.

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The stock rose as much as 19.2 percent to HK$39.3 a share in morning trade and closed at HK$34.48, versus its HK$32.96 offer price. It delivered a paper gain of HK$152 per borad lot of 100 shares.

It was the 12th most actively traded stock by turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, with 68.35 million shares worth HK$2.46 billion changing hands.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 0.3 percent.

Ligent makes optical transceivers, chips and network terminals. Its transceivers are devices that convert data into light signals so they can travel quickly through fibre-optic cables.

The company's listing comes as investors seek exposure to suppliers of equipment used in artificial intelligence data centres, which need faster links between servers and switches.

"The company's vertical integration in the optical module manufacturing is a decent selling point despite the fact that its current shipment is still skewed towards the lower end of the optical module product spectrum," said Ke Yan, head of research at Singapore-based investment research firm Shenton Research.

"The key risk is that the valuation for players in the AI supply chain have built in exponential compute-demand driven growth. Therefore, deceleration of such growth in the demand will become catalyst for de-rating of such players," he added.

Ligent sold 172.01 million shares in its base offering, giving it a market value of about HK$32.4 billion at the offer price, according to its listing prospectus.

Cornerstone investors include Primavera Investment Fund, GigaDevice, Amlogic Hong Kong, Mirae Asset Securities HK, PAG, ORIX-backed Turquoise Hime, Barings, GF Fund and E Fund, the prospectus showed.

The public offering was subscribed 35.16 times, while the international offering was subscribed 4.67 times, according to a filing on Monday.

The company said it plans to spend about 52.9 percent of the net proceeds on research and development, mainly for faster optical products and chips. It will use about 25.1 percent to expand production capacity.

Ligent posted a 29.7 percent increase in net profit to 661 million yuan (US$98.7 million) for the six months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier, and a 27.9 percent increase in revenue at 5.39 billion yuan.

Hisense Group Holding will retain control of about 40.1 percent of Ligent after the offering, assuming no overallotment option is exercised.

Reuters

Ligent TechnologiesIPOopticaldebut

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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