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ARTS & CULTURE

Love, laughter and a little opera magic

ARTS & CULTURE
4 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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A shy young man, a confident woman, a travelling salesman and a supposed love potion will take center stage this August, as Opera Hong Kong presents Gaetano Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall.

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The semi-staged production will run on August 14 and 15, offering audiences a lighter and more intimate way into one of the world’s most loved comic operas.

Directed by internationally acclaimed director Tang Xinxin, the production places the orchestra and conductor alongside the singers, allowing audiences to see the music unfold in front of them as part of the drama.

The staging marks Tang’s third collaboration with Opera Hong Kong, following The Merry Widow and The Abduction from the Seraglio. Known for bringing fresh theatrical ideas and local cultural touches to her work, Tang previously drew attention for incorporating Cantonese influences into The Merry Widow, creating a closer connection between the stage and the city.

For The Elixir of Love, she returns with a production that aims to make opera feel accessible, visually engaging and emotionally direct.

At the heart of the story is Nemorino, a young man who falls for Adina and turns to Dulcamara’s so-called love potion in the hope of winning her heart. The tale, described by Donizetti as a “melodramma giocoso,” or cheerful melodrama, celebrates sincerity, longing and the sometimes foolish courage that comes with love.

Its best-known aria, Una furtiva lagrima, remains one of opera’s most recognizable moments, adding emotional depth to a work otherwise filled with wit and warmth.

The production will also serve as a showcase for Hong Kong’s operatic talent. Many cast members are alumni of the Opera Hong Kong Young Artists Programme, which has nurtured emerging local singers over the years.

Candice Chung and Yanna Chen will share the role of Adina, while Chen Yong and Henry Ngan will appear as Nemorino. Edmund Kwan will perform as Dulcamara, with Albert Lim and Lam Kwok Ho taking on the role of Belcore.

Young artists Nicole Chan and Tammy Shum, who received recognition for their performances at the Opera Hong Kong Gala Dinner in March, will portray Giannetta.

Conductor Olsi Qinami will lead the Opera Hong Kong Orchestra and Opera Hong Kong Chorus.

With its mix of romance, humor and familiar human emotions, The Elixir of Love is often seen as an inviting entry point for newcomers to opera. This semi-staged version, with the orchestra visible on stage, adds another layer of immediacy to the experience.

For regular opera-goers, it offers a chance to revisit a Donizetti favorite. For first-timers, it promises an evening that is light-hearted, melodic and easy to follow.

Tickets are now available through URBTIX, priced at HK$500, HK$400, HK$300 and HK$200. A limited number of concession tickets are also available.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Opera Hong KongDonizetti’s The Elixir of Love

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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