Swiss cultural events to light up HK with music and literature

The Consulate General of Switzerland has announced a vibrant lineup of cultural events, which offer excellent opportunities for cultural exchange, networking, and discovering Swiss creativity in Hong Kong. Highlighting the month is Switzerland's participation in Make Music Hong Kong on June 19 and 20.

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Swiss DJ, songwriter and producer Balthazard will perform, blending house, disco, soul, and electronic music at Fringe Club, Central on June 19 as well as at Eaton Hotel, Jordan on June 20.

In July, Switzerland returns to the Hong Kong Book Fair with a dedicated booth featuring “The Most Beautiful Swiss Books 2025” collection, showcasing the richness of Swiss literary and artistic publishing.

Two special events included talks on travel better in Switzerland, book launch of Laundromania and others

Looking ahead, the second edition of Swiss Month will run throughout November, kicking off with the Swiss Business Excellence Night on November 5.